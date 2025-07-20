Jupiter (JUP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.64 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $43.38 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,203,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,203,735.358478 with 3,004,799,999.98 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.54420124 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 723 active market(s) with $36,736,796.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars.

