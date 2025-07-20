WNY Asset Management LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

