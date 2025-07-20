Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

