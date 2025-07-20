iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

