North Forty Two & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Forty Two & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $685.53 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $689.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

