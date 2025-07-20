BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

