SingularityNET Price Hits $0.35 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $422.75 million and approximately $103.47 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33964864 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $92,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

