Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 102,007 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.1% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $93,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after buying an additional 1,963,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,226,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

