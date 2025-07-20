Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 2,195 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 102,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of VLUE opened at $113.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

