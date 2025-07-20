Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 13,087 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $70.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

