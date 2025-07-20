Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 452,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

IEV opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.61.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.