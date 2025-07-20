Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

