Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.