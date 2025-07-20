J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $233.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

