Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Shell by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

SHEL stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.