Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.95 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280,623 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,354 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

