The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

