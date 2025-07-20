Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,994 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4%

ADI stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

