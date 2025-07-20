Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

