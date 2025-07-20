Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 516,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 328,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

