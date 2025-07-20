J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,491 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,162 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

