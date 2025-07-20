Citigroup Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $217.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

