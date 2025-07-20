Nwam LLC Invests $471,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.