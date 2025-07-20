Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 703 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.