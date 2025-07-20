ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 316.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,843 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.