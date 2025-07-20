Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

