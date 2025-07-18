Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,850 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

