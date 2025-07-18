Forum Financial Management LP Sells 352 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.11.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

