Mark Landau Acquires 9,444 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of A$27,812.58 ($18,060.12).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Mark Landau bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,755.92 ($18,023.32).

On Thursday, July 10th, Mark Landau acquired 15,110 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,257.19 ($28,738.44).

On Monday, June 30th, Mark Landau bought 22,957 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$66,253.90 ($43,022.01).

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mark Landau acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,520.50 ($17,221.11).

On Friday, June 27th, Mark Landau bought 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$13,442.45 ($8,728.86).

On Thursday, June 26th, Mark Landau purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.91 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$26,685.80 ($17,328.44).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mark Landau purchased 9,182 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$26,389.07 ($17,135.76).

On Monday, June 23rd, Mark Landau purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.83 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$12,987.94 ($8,433.73).

On Friday, June 20th, Mark Landau purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.87 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$13,162.40 ($8,547.01).

On Wednesday, June 18th, Mark Landau purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$13,038.44 ($8,466.52).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

