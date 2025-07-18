Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,437 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4%

CAG stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.