Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 12,800 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,728.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$21,125.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

LGC stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$107.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.17.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

