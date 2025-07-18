VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

