The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Up 1.1%

CPB opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Campbell’s

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.