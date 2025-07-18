Forum Financial Management LP Has $592,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

