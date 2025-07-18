Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $933,000 in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

