British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

