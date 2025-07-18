Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,641,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $206.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

