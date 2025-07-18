Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

VRTX stock opened at $463.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

