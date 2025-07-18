Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $210.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

