Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 2,578 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

