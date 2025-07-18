Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 417,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 290,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TD opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7568 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

