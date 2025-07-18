Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
