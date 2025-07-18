Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.