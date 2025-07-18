TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

