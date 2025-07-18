Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

