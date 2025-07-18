Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after buying an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $403,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,350.04. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

