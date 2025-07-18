Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $181.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

