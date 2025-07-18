Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of SRE opened at $76.32 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

