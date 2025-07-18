Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Franco-Nevada worth $82,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $237,643,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after purchasing an additional 828,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after purchasing an additional 711,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0%

FNV stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

