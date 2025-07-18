Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 41,667 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,127,941.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,732.98. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Friday, June 20th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,504,603.37.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $77.58 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Upstart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.