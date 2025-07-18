Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.2806 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.6%. This is a boost from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 73.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.